AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.