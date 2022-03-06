Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Short Interest Update

Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 473.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.42) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS ABCZF opened at 16.20 on Friday. Abcam has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 23.08.

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

