Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

ABDN opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.84. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($106,802.63). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46). Insiders acquired a total of 160,865 shares of company stock valued at $34,239,540 over the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

