Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABSI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Absci has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

