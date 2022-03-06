Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXDX stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $257,978.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.