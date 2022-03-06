Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

