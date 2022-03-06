AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

