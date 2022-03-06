Activest Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.0% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.50.

