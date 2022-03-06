Activest Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.