Activest Wealth Management Purchases 341 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.28 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

