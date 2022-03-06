Activest Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $203.01 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.