Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

BP stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

