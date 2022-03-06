Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,521,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

