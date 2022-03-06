Adirondack Trust Co. Has $616,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

