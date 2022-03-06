Adirondack Trust Co. Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

