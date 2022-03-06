Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

