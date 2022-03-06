ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADT by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ADT by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

