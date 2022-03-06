Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

