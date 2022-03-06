Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 211,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,542,241 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

