AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS.

Shares of AVAV opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,473.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

