Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 485,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

