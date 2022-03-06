AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) vs. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Head-To-Head Contrast

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.6% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,784.70%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% ProQR Therapeutics -4,113.78% -61.87% -40.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 14.81 -$10.86 million ($0.25) -2.92 ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 28.30 -$53.19 million ($1.15) -0.78

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

