Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$4.84. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 85,902 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.94 million and a PE ratio of -34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

