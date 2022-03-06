Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Pierre Houle Sells 488 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.84, for a total transaction of C$11,633.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,207.52.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

