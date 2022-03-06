Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 112703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

