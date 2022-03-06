Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).
AF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of AF traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €3.51 ($3.94). The stock had a trading volume of 10,821,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.07.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
