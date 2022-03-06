AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 1.7%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 6,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 28,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$9.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.94.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

