Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $177.47 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00285286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00074852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.