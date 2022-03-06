Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $149.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00195071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00348279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,057,966,844 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,652,342 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.