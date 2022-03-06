Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 794,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 678,311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $7,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 426,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

