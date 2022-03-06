Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.