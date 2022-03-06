Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 8,128 shares.
The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.