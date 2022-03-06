Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.50. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 8,128 shares.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $9,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

