Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 101,041 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

LNT stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.