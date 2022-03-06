Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 823,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 853,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,991. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.
About Allied Esports Entertainment
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).
