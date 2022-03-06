Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 78.2% in February

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,159.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

