Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 483,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

