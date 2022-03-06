Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.15

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.15 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.85). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.95), with a volume of 17,425 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.