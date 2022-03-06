Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.15

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.15 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.85). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.95), with a volume of 17,425 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £89.46 million and a PE ratio of 37.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 94.96 and a quick ratio of 61.40.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.
LON:ARTL)
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.