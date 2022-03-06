Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,380.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,638.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,741.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,817.75. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,996.09 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

