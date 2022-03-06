Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

