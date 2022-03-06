Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$13.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.14. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$336.73 million and a P/E ratio of -169.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

