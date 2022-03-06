Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. 1,158,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,743. Ameren has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.