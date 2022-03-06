American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.