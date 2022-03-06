American International Group Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

