American International Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

