American International Group Inc. Sells 238,871 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $79.73 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

