American International Group Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

