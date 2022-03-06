American International Group Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDS opened at $17.96 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.