American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.