American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

APEI stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

