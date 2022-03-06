American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Get American Software alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

American Software stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $708.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.